17-year-old charged with murder after man found shot to death in pickup truck at Conyers hotel

A second teenager is in police custody after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Conyers hotel.

Officers were called to the Intown Suites for a suspicious vehicle on Sunday morning. When they got there, they found Dontavious Hardeman, 33, shot to death inside.

The next day, a 15-year-old boy was turned in to the police by his parents. He was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center.

Conyers police now say they arrested 17-year-old Quintavious Morgan at an apartment complex on Tuesday. He was booked into the Rockdale County Jail on a murder charge.

“We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Hardeman’s family as they mourn his loss. Anytime a crime occurs in our community, especially violent crimes involving firearms, all investigative resources are used to bring those responsible for the violent crimes to justice,” police said in a statement.

It is unclear if Hardeman knew either of the teenagers.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

