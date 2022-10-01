17-year-old charged with murder in Wrightsboro Road shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff’s office responds to a call at Smart Grocery off Wrightsboro Rd. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Officers on scene were not able to confirm the nature of the call.

A suspect was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting at the Smart Gas Station on Wrightsboro Road that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

Darontaye Cummings, 17, of Augusta, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.

Richmond County deputies responded to the gas station Friday morning after reports of shots fired.

Zayquantez Jones, 17, of Augusta, was shot at least one time and transported to Augusta University Medical Center, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office. Jones was later pronounced dead.

Investigators detained two suspects, including Cummings, but further investigation revealed the second suspect had no involvement and was released.

