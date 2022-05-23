17-year-old charged in Riverdale after-graduation shooting to remain in juvenile detention

A shooting occurred on the Middle Tennessee State University campus Wednesday evening, following the Riverdale High School graduation, leaving one dead and one in critical condition.

The 17-year-old alleged shooter in the Riverdale High School after-graduation shooting at Middle Tennessee State University will remain in juvenile detention, following a court hearing, according to police.

A probable cause/detention hearing was held for the teen in Rutherford County Juvenile Court on Friday, May 20, according to Larry Flowers, Murfreesboro Police Department public information officer.

"The teen will remain at the facility," he said in a media release.

The unnamed 17-year-old, a former Riverdale High student, will be evaluated to determine if he’s competent to stand trial, according to Flowers.

A hearing is set for August.

The Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office is currently examining the case to determine if a motion to transfer should be filed.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released by officials because he is a minor, was arrested in Clarksville on May 19 and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting following the Riverdale High graduation ceremony at MTSU on May 18.

Clarksville Police Department officers took him into custody shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The deceased victim was identified last week as 18-year-old Hasani Brewer, a former Riverdale High football player.

Natalie Gant, mother of Hasani Brewer, known as Sunny Gant, and his older brother console each other on Thursday, May, 19, 2022, during the vigil at Murfreesboro Civic Plaza.

Another 17-year old victim, who is a student at Riverdale High, was also shot but was in stable condition as of last week, according to police.

The preliminary investigation shows Brewer and the 17-year-old victim got into an altercation, and the fight spilled over to the tennis court on the MTSU campus next to the Murphy Center.

That’s when the shooter opened fire, killing Brewer, and injuring the 17-year-old.

This occurred as people were leaving the evening graduation ceremony before 9:30 p.m.

“This was not a random shooting,” Flowers said. “The two victims and the shooter knew each other.”

Charges could also be pending for other known individuals, according to Flowers.

“This is a senseless act of violence that never should have occurred,” Flowers said. “We ask the public to join us in sending prayers to the families during this tragic and difficult time.”

MPD is working closely with Middle Tennessee State University, MTSU Police, Rutherford County Schools, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The investigation remains active.

