17-year-old charged in September murder surrenders at Juvenile Detention Center

A 17-year-old turned himself in Friday night at the Juvenile Detention Center in connection with the fatal shooting in September of Josh Evans, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The teen faces a murder charge in the 50-year-old's death.

An investigation by MNPD found Evans was shot during an attempted drug transaction involving the 17-year-old inside an apartment on Phillips Street in North Nashville on Sept. 4.

Evans' body was discovered wrapped in trash bags in the Cumberland River near Basswood Avenue in West Nashville on September 13.

Adrien Cameron, a relative of the 17-year-old, was shot and killed by Nashville police last fall.

That shooting took place at a Days Inn on the 3400 block of Percy Priest Drive, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

IN MEMORY: 2021 homicides in Nashville: Remember the city's slain

On the night of Cameron's death, the MNPD sought the 47-year-old for questioning in Evans' death.

MNPD detectives and members of a SWAT team arrived at the hotel where Cameron was staying to arrest him, according to an autopsy conducted by Davidson County Forensic Pathologist William McClain.

After repeated commands to surrender, Cameron exited the room and fired down on MNPD officers in the hotel's parking lot with an AR-15, according to the TBI. Three SWAT officers shot him.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Arcelia Martin covers growth and development for the Tennessean, a part of The USA TODAY Network. Reach Arcelia at amartin1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @arcelitamartin.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Teenager surrenders to Juvenile Detention Center for murder charge