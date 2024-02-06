17-year-old charged in shooting death of Lawrence teen, Johnson County prosecutors say

Johnson County prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Lawrence teenager who died at an Olathe hospital last month.

Davon D. Washington, is facing the murder charge and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor in juvenile court, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. He is accused of killing Brianna Higgins, 15, on Jan. 19.

Prosecutors allege Washington, of Kansas City, killed Higgins “unintentionally but recklessly,” according to a criminal complaint.

Police began investigating after Higgins was brought into Olathe Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Detectives determined the shooting took place at Clarion Park Apartments in the 16900 block of West 127th Street.

Family and friends of the teenage girl, struck by her sudden death, were told Higgins was with four other people when she was taken to the hospital. They’ve questioned why someone did not call 911 services to the place where she was shot.

As of Monday, Washington was the sole person authorities identified as facing criminal charges in connection to the fatal shooting. He was being held in the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center as of Monday.

Washington is scheduled to make his next court appearance Feb. 12.

