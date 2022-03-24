17-year-old Chick-fil-A worker vanishes after leaving her shift, Georgia cops say

A 17-year-old Chick-fil-A employee from Atlanta never made it home after leaving her shift in, Georgia police said.

Brayiante Nicholson was last seen wearing her Chick-fil-A work uniform as she left her shift, the Clayton County Police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of San Gabriel Lane after Nicholson was reported missing on March 22, police said. Nicholson doesn’t have any medical or mental conditions, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

