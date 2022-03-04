17-year-old Cleburne man charged with murder in connection January shooting in Keene

Mar. 3—On Wednesday, murder charges were filed against a Cleburne man in connection with a Jan. 11 shooting in Keene that killed one and left two wounded.

Seventeen-year-old Issac Joel Lopez was served at the Johnson County Jail where he was being held on charges of tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity. Johnson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ronny McBroom set Lopez' bond at $500,000.

The murder charge bring an end to almost three-month long investigation into the incident.

"The warrant concludes this tragic case from the standpoint of the initial investigation, and we our keeping our thoughts with the victim's mother during this time," Keene Police Chief Brad Hunt said. "Finally, we again want to thank all our local law enforcement partners, including the Johnson County District Attorney's Office, for their continued and valuable assistance in resolving this case."

Lopez was one of three arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Joshua Michael Velasquez of Irving was arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and delivery of marijuana.

Jose Miguel Ruiz Paredes of Cleburne was arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. After being booked in Johnson County Jail, he was also charged with prohibited item in correctional facility.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:43 p.m. Jan. 11 to a mobile home park on Alaska Street on a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found one deceased man — later identified as 21-year-old Carl Flores of Irving — and another shooting victim on a porch.

People at the scene approached Officer Corrington Linden, alerting him of a third shooting victim on the next street over, Lee Street.

Linden ran about 100 yards on foot from where he parked to the victim, Hunt said. He did not have his first aid kit with him, so he used paper towels and hands to apply pressure to the wounds. Linden triaged the victim's injuries, applying pressure to the wounds until paramedics arrived.

Hunt on Jan. 28 presented Linden with a Life Saving Award for his actions.