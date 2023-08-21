17-year-old Cobb County student shot during ‘violent altercation’ after high school football game

School district officials continue investigating a shooting that occurred after a high school football game Friday.

Cobb County School District officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the individuals involved in the shooting were students.

The following is a statement from the school district regarding the shooting:

“After a football game this past Friday, several students were involved in a violent altercation that occurred off-campus.

At no time was there a threat to the school campus, and fortunately none of the students experienced life-threatening injuries.

"After a football game this past Friday, several students were involved in a violent altercation that occurred off-campus.

At no time was there a threat to the school campus, and fortunately none of the students experienced life-threatening injuries.

Saturday morning, Cobb County police officials told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a shooting around 10:53 p.m. Friday near North Cobb High School located on Old 41 Highway NW.

When authorities arrived, they located 17-year-old Bruce Manns, who was shot in the leg. Manns was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the investigation, Manns was shot in a business plaza parking lot across the street from NCHS after a dispute with a suspect escalated to gunfire.

Officials said after being shot, Manns walked across the road to the campus, where police met them.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the suspect.

This is the second shooting on Friday near a metro Atlanta high school football game.

Clayton County Public Schools said on Friday, around 10:26 p.m., they received reports of a person shot in the parking lot of Tara Stadium on Battle Creek Road.

When authorities arrived, they found an 18-year-old student who had been shot. The student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school system identified the student as a senior at Dutchtown High School in Henry County.

District officials said the shooting occurred during the Jonesboro High School football game against Mt. Zion High School at Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium.

According to the investigation, the student was shot during an attempted robbery.

The investigation into both shootings remains ongoing.

