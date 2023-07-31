17-year-old critically injured in apparent gun handling incident

FORT PIERCE − A teen boy was in critical but stable condition after police said he and another teen were handling a handgun and it discharged, a spokesperson said late Monday afternoon.

Fort Pierce police about 9:48 p.m. Friday went to a residence in the 1100 block of North 32nd Street regarding a gunshot wound, said Larry Croom, Fort Pierce police spokesperson.

Investigators learned two 17-year-old boys were handling a handgun and it went off. One of the youths was shot and was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Croom said no other information was available Monday.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 or 772-302-4796 or esaintilien@fppd.org.

Information also can be phoned in to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

