17-year-old critically injured in shooting

Amirr Brown, 17, was shot outside a McDonald's where he worked, family said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot outside a McDonald's where he worked, and an 18-year-old was charged.

Amirr Brown, a junior at Hunter Huss High School, was working a late shift at a McDonald's on West Franklin Boulevard when he was shot just after 10 p.m. Sunday, said his mother, Shante Brown.

The bullet struck a main artery, and Amirr is fighting for his life.

"He's a very good big brother. He's very helpful," she said, adding that he had a difficult childhood. "It's very heavy on me. Someone actually tried to kill my son."

Brown was shot in the parking lot outside McDonald's, and witnesses were able to describe both the alleged shooter and the vehicle he drove.

Around two hours later, Martin Linarez Rojas of Accent Lane near Gastonia was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm, Gastonia Police said. He is being held without bond.

Shante Brown said that the fact that an 18-year-old was charged "just lets us know how serious it is, what's going on with the young people, even in Gaston County."

"I can only imagine what his mother is going through. That's the nicest thing I can say," she said.

She said that the job at McDonald's was Amirr's second. He has also worked with his grandfather doing janitorial work.

At the time of her interview Monday morning, Shante Brown had not yet seen her son. She was preparing to go to the hospital at around 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: 17-year-old shot outside Gastonia McDonald's