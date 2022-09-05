17-year-old in custody after shots fired at Goodyear McDonald's

The Goodyear Police Department has confirmed the suspect in yesterday's shots fired incident at a Goodyear shopping center was a 17-year-old boy.

Two victims were injured and several businesses were locked down after shots were fired at a McDonald's at 632 N. District Parkway, according to Goodyear police. Police said that the injuries were not sustained from a firearm.

A police presence was reported around 10:30 a.m. near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street.

Goodyear Police Department spokesperson Detective Rebecca Anderson said during a news briefing that the suspect was in custody in what appeared to be an isolated incident, and that there were two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses recounted the suspect to be a man running north through the McDonald's parking lot, according to Anderson. Police said that officers responded to Walmart, where they asked employees to lock down the business while the scene was active.

Around 2 p.m., several officers were stationed at the McDonald's, which had yellow tape around it. Around a dozen officers were also seen at a neighboring Walmart at 1100 N. Estrella Parkway.

"We currently have no reported victims in this case who sustained injuries consistent with a firearm," Anderson said in an emailed update. "This is still an ongoing and fluid investigation. Investigators are currently conducting interviews of all parties involved."

Anderson said that the McDonald's, a nearby Jack in the Box and a Dutch Bros. Coffee were closed for the day. The parking lot reopened around 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goodyear Police Department at 623-882-7028.

Dutch Bros Coffee is closed after a shooting occurred at a nearby McDonald's parking lot at 632 N. Estrella Parkway in Goodyear on Sept. 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 17-year-old in custody after 2 injured at Goodyear McDonald's