17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m. they responded to the 1100 block of McDonough Court after reports of shots fired and a juvenile running away from the area.
Once on the scene, police were speaking to neighbors when they found a door open to a vacant home. Police said 17-year-old Jordin Robinson was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.
Robinson was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Clayton County police.
