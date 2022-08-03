17-year-old dead in latest shooting

Aug. 3—Clovis' latest homicide victim is a 17-year-old girl.

The victim's name has not been released according to a report from Clovis police department captain Robbie Telles.

Telles reports that officers were dispatched to the Clovis Apartments, 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to answer a call that a male had been shot in the head.

On arrival, officers found the victim, a young woman, inside the entryway to one of the apartment buildings. She was on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Clovis fire department EMS personnel were on the scene just as officers began to check on the victim.

Telles said the victim was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries shortly after her arrival at PRMC.

Telles reports the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and is investigating this homicide.

Telles reports this is an active investigation and the public is encouraged to remain out of the area.

Wednesday's slaying is the seventh this year that Curry-Roosevelt county officials have investigated as homicides.

Clovis police again asks for those who may have any information about this incident to call the Clovis police department at (575) 769-1921. Information may be given anonymously by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575) 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

