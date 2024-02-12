17-year-old dead after overnight shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER — A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at a hospital after a shooting on Shannon Street, police said Monday.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are asking for help from the public if they have information. If it is confirmed as a homicide, it would be the first in the city this year.

Officers went to Shannon Street, a dead-end street off Dorchester Street, at about 3:15 a.m. Monday in response to a ShotSpotter activation. Police found evidence that shots had been fired, but did not locate a victim.

Officers checked local hospitals for gunshot victims, and located the 17-year-old, who was pronounced dead.

They did not reveal the identity of the victim.

Information about the shooting can be sent through an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, through a call to the detective bureau at (508) 799-8651, or by sending an anonymous web message at worcesterma.gov/police.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Shooting on Shannon Street in Worcester leaves 17-year-old dead