17-year-old dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment, suspect in custody
A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Decatur apartment complex Sunday afternoon, DeKalb County police said.
Police said they arrived at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Crest Drive in Decatur after receiving a call about a teen that was shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The identity of the shooting victim was not released by police, although police confirmed the victim was a male.
Police confirmed with Channel 2 Action News 23-year-old Tavars Spencer was charged with murder and is currently booked at the DeKalb County Jail.
TRENDING STORIES:
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Georgia in Saturday’s drawing
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
‘I was speechless’: Neighbors react to shooting, manhunt for suspect in Henry County
Police did not provide any information regarding what led to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: