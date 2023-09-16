17-year-old dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the 20 block of Webb Avenue near West Owens Avenue and the I-15, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay with 8newsnow.com for updates.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

