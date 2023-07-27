17-year-old dead after stabbing in Schenley Park

A 17-year-old is dead after being stabbed in Schenley Park.

Brandon Thomas was stabbed below Panther Hollow Bridge around 12:23 a.m. and died around 1:38 a.m. at a local hospital, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Channel 11 saw a person being taken away in an ambulance while several people at the scene were visibly upset near Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and are waiting to hear back.

