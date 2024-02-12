17-year-old Des Moines resident charged in fatal car crash, police say

Police sirens

A 17-year-old Des Moines resident has been charged in the death of 32-year-old man who died in a southside car crash two days before Christmas, Des Moines police said Monday.

The teen was charged with homicide by vehicle ― operating while intoxicated, and homicide by vehicle ― reckless driving, Des Moines police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.

Police did not immediately release the name of the youth, who has yet to appear in adult court, Parizek said.

He said evidence shows the teen was under the influence of cannabis when his car was involved in the Dec. 23 crash. The car was traveling at more than 70 mph in an area where the speed limit was 40 mph, he said.

Police said the teen's car struck another driven by Roberto Eduardo Rodriguez Peterson, 32, of Des Moines, south of the intersection of Southeast 14th Street and Watrous Avenue.

Peterson was taken to the hospital, where he died. The teen was hospitalized in serious condition.

Parizek said charges were not immediately filed because police were awaiting toxicology reports. The police traffic unit is still investigating the case, he said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines resident, 17, charged in fatal car crash, police say