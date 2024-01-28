17-year-old dies after being shot in Gwinnett County shopping center parking lot, police say

Gwinnett County officers are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to the department, on Saturday at 2:15 a.m. officers were called to a Northside Hospital Duluth regarding a person shot.

The police later learned that the shooting happened in the parking lot of 4500 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth. The address appears to be a shopping center with popular restaurants and lounges.

At the time of the incident, the victim was in critical condition, police said.

Later on Saturday, Gwinnett authorities learned the victim had died. The victim was identified as Elbert “Josh” Brown, 17, of Snellville. He was brought to the hospital by friends.

Officials said the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and no suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

