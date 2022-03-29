17-year-old dies after being shot in north Charlotte, police say

A 17-year-old has died after being shot in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at around 11:35 a.m. to Franklin Avenue near Lucena Street, where they found the teen, who was shot several times.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died. His identity has not been released.

Police at the scene of a homicide on Franklin Avenue in north Charlotte.

No arrests have been made at this point.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene said there was crime scene tape and several police cars.

