17-year-old dies after being shot in north Charlotte, police say
A 17-year-old has died after being shot in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded at around 11:35 a.m. to Franklin Avenue near Lucena Street, where they found the teen, who was shot several times.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died. His identity has not been released.
No arrests have been made at this point.
A Channel 9 crew at the scene said there was crime scene tape and several police cars.
