17-year-old dies in Charlotte, was shot moments after getting off school bus

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student who was shot moments after getting off a school bus this week has died, police said Friday.

The student, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor, was shot in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s off Robinson Church Road in east Charlotte.

Nahzir attended Rocky River High School, WSOC reported.

Officers said they found Nahzir in the neighborhood of the Reserve at Canyon Hills. MEDIC took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A doorbell camera showed Taylor running before he was hit by a round and fell to the ground, according to WSOC.

On Thursday, police arrested a juvenile on charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Police said they’re seeking to upgrade the attempted first-degree murder charge to first-degree murder.

In a statement Friday, CMS said: “We are saddened by the passing of Nazhir Taylor and acknowledge the impact this loss will have on our entire school community. We extend our condolences to the family and are committed to providing support to our students and staff during this difficult time.”

CMPD isn’t saying if officers know what prompted the shooting.

The department urged anyone with information about the shooting call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.