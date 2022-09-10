17-year-old dies after found shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say

A 17-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound, Orlando Police Department said.

Police responded to the area of Domi-Fitz Court on Friday around 11 p.m.

According to the release, a caller had said they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle parked on Domino Drive.

Investigators said police found the victim lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Orlando Fire Department tended to the victim, who was then transported to Orlando Medical Center and died.

The source of the gunfire that killed the victim and the reason for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-1000. They can also contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or text *8477.

See the map of the scene below:

