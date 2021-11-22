17-year-old dies in hospital after shooting; Portsmouth police investigating

Police say a teenager died Sunday after walking into a Portsmouth hospital with a gunshot wound,.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers received reports that a 17-year-old boy suffering life-threatening injuries walked into the hospital. The boy later died, according to authorities.

Police haven’t released the teenager’s identity or revealed any possible suspects

Officials are still investigating the motive and circumstances behind this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com