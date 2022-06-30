17-year-old dies after shooting in Worcester

A 17-year-old boy has died as a result of injuries sustained in a shooting Wednesday night on Millbury Street, officials said.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Milbury Street just after 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located a seventeen-year-old male gunshot victim near the area of Millbury and Lafayette St.

Officers rendered medical aid before the victim was transported to the hospital.

Worcester Police are asking anyone for information regarding this investigation to call (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

