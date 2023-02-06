17-year-old dies after he was shot in Sky Valley

A 17-year-old boy died after he was shot in Sky Valley early Saturday.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies first responded to an area near the intersection of Wide Canyon Road and 17th Avenue at about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report that shots had been fired in the area, according to the department. Sky Valley is an unincorporated community southeast located southeast of Desert Hot Springs and north of Thousand Palms.

Deputies arrived to find what was described in a press release as "evidence consistent with a shooting scene" but no victim. However, they then learned a man who had been shot had been dropped off at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. The man had died at the hospital. Deputies then began investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Investigators later identified Alexis Duran, an 18-year-old man from Cathedral City, as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested in connection with the shooting at the hospital, according to jail records. Duran was booked into a local jail on a murder charge. Duran's bail was set at $1 million and he is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

The victim has not been identified by the coroner's office.

He is one of two people to die in suspected homicides east of Desert Hot Springs within a few hours early Saturday. At about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, police found 32-year-old Solwyn Nelson after they say he was assaulted with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Dillon and Johnson roads in Desert Edge. Nelson later died from his injuries. No one has been charged in his death.

The incidents occurred about 4 miles apart. Deputies have not said if they believe them to be connected.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

