17-year-old dies from Thursday shooting in Upton

A teenager who was shot Thursday in Upton has died from his injuries, Baltimore Police said Friday.

Patrol officers from the Central District found the 17-year-old male victim around 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Shields Place after responding to a report of a shooting.

The victim suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. Medics transported him to an area hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead late last night.

The teen’s death brings the number of homicides in the city this year to 333, including Thursday’s death of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who died one week after being shot in an ambush while she sat in her patrol car.

Baltimore has recorded at least 300 homicides for seven straight years.

Police are asking anyone with information on Thursday’s fatal shooting in Upton to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.