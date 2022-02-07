17-year-old driver arrested in death of pedestrian in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday

A 17-year-old motorist was arrested Sunday after he allegedly struck a man walking in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday night. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Desert Hot Springs Police said that officers responded to the area of Palm Drive and Ironwood Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian

The vehicle had fled the scene, and police could not immediately locate the driver. The investigation was turned over to the department's Major Accident Investigation Team, which later identified the vehicle and driver they believe to be involved.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, officers arrested the driver, who police said lives in Desert Hot Springs. He was charged with felony hit and run involving a death, and other crimes.

The Riverside County Coroner has not yet identified the pedestrian. Police have not released the name of the driver because he is a juvenile.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 17-year-old driver charged with killing pedestrian in Desert Hot Springs