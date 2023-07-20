17-year-old driver found dead in quarry 4 days after police chase, Wisconsin cops say

A 17-year-old driver was found dead four days after running into a quarry following a police chase, according to Wisconsin cops.

The teen, who was not identified, was found dead by a police drone on July 19, according to the Oak Creek Police Department.

The chase started just after 2 a.m. on July 15 when police tried to stop a speeding car driven by the 17-year-old, according to a news release from the department. One passenger jumped out of the car and ran down a street, police say.

Officers pursued the car as it reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to the release. Police lost sight of the vehicle but later resumed the pursuit when the car was detected driving into a neighboring town of Franklin.

Police deployed a device used to deflate car tires, the release says. The car struck the device and stopped, but the driver jumped out and fled into a field, according to police.

Two 18-year-olds who were still in the car were arrested, the release says.

Officers chased the driver on foot and saw him run into a quarry, the release says. They tried to follow him but stopped because of “dangerous terrain.”

Police searched the area using K-9s but didn’t find him, the release says.

That night, family members reported the 17-year-old missing and said he hadn’t been in touch with them, the release says.

At about 4:30 p.m. on July 19, a drone operated by the Franklin Police Department found the teen dead inside the quarry area, the release says.

An autopsy was scheduled for July 20, according to police.

Officers have still not found the passenger who fled at the beginning of the chase, the release says.

Franklin police are investigating the death of the teen. The department did not immediately respond to a request for information from McClatchy News.

Oak Creek is about 10 miles south of Milwaukee.

