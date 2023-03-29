17-year-old drowns after jumping in lake to escape officers, Connecticut police say

A 17-year-old from Connecticut drowned in a lake after fleeing a stolen vehicle and pursuing officers, police said.

The incident began when a police officer on patrol noticed a stolen vehicle parked on a street in Waterbury around noon on March 28, according to a news release from the Waterbury Police Department.

When the officer approached the vehicle, four teenagers immediately got out and ran, police said.

Two of them — aged 14 and 16 — were located and taken into custody, while the other two ran into a wooded area and were seen jumping into Lakewood Lake, a reservoir.

One of them, a 17-year-old, left the lake and was apprehended by officers, but the other “went under the water and could no longer be seen,” police said.

Officers assisted by the Waterbury Fire Department entered the water in an attempt to locate the missing teen, but could not , police said.

A volunteer dive team then responded to the scene and recovered him. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m.

The names of the four individuals have not been publicly released, but police said they are all residents of Waterbury and had previously been arrested.

The teen who died was a student at Crosby High School in Waterbury, according to WFSB.

The other three were charged with theft and interfering with police.

Connecticut State Police has taken over the investigation of the 17-year-old’s death, police said.

Waterbury is about 30 miles southwest of Hartford.

