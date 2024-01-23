17-Year-old faces murder charge for killing gas station clerk
A 17-year-old is now facing a murder charge after allegedly killing a gas station clerk over a bag of chips.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
Sierra Space has completed a key test of its inflatable space habitat, as the company progresses toward launching and operating a private space station with Blue Origin before the end of the decade. The “ultimate burst pressure” test of the inflatable module was conducted at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. In this instance, engineers inflated the module to 77 psi before it burst, proving that it exceeded NASA’s recommended safety level of 60.8 psi by 27%.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline remains above $3 a gallon after several months of declines.
Emoni Bates' suspension begins Monday.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.
Chapman is joining the Pirates, according to multiple reports.
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
CEO Jim Farley says Ford is done making "vanilla" cars. “We want racing more and more to inform our production vehicles ... Like we actually want to sell street race cars, lots of them."
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
If you've purchased from its major brands like Vans, North Face, Timberland, Dickies and more, you may have been impacted — but VF Corp still insists that the incident won't impact its financial performance.
Crystal Hefner says her relationship with Hugh Hefner was "emotionally abusive and traumatizing." But the former Playboy model tells Yahoo "he wasn't all good or all evil."
The Alabama sophomore held on to win The American Express, making him the first amateur to win a Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991.