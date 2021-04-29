17-year-old faces murder charge in relation to March 15 fatal shooting

Apr. 29—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrested on Wednesday a 17-year-old male in connection with a March 15 fatal shooting and continues the search for an 18-year-old wanted in the case.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide investigators arrested the 17-year-old male about 11:05 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. Details concerning his name and residence were not released because of his age.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of firearm in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Jason West, of Lumberton.

The 17-year-old was placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Also wanted for the same offenses is 18-year-old Fairmont resident Brendon Deon Jones, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Three days after the shooting, investigators arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

On March 15, deputies responded about 9:21 p.m. to a report of two people shot at 2637 N.C. 72 W. in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies found West deceased in the yard of the residence.

Jamison D. Locklear, 18, and a 17-year-old male were taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

While officers were at the location of the shooting, they learned a third person suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at UNC Health Southeastern's medical center.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the should contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.