17-year-old faces murder charge in May shooting death of Fort Worth man at block party

A 17-year-old has been arrested and faces a murder charge in the May shooting death of a Fort Worth man at a prom after-party, according to police records.

Michael Lopez was arrested by Fort Worth police on Saturday, according to jail records. The Star-Telegram has requested a copy of the arrest warrant.

Marco Cornejo, 20, was killed around 12:30 a.m. May 1 in the 3500 block of Northwest 27th Street. Police previously said their investigation showed an argument at the party in an empty lot grew violent and someone pulled a gun and shot him.

The party left the lot — empty aside from a standalone garage, a chicken coop and a shed — strewn with liquor bottles, beer cans and cigarette butts and packs. Neighbors said they’d seen and heard parties in the lot as recently as two weeks prior to the shooting but had never known of any problems with violence or injuries. On some occasions, they said, police would drive by in response to noise complaints but hadn’t to their knowledge broken up any of the gatherings.

Daniela Gomez, Cornejo’s wife, wrote on a GoFundMe page that she was trying to raise money for a funeral.

“His whole family and I are devastated,” Gomez wrote in the GoFundMe. “He was loved by many, anyone that got to know him personally knows how goofy, happy and loving he really was.”

The couple had one child and were expecting another at the time of Cornejo’s death.

Police have not released any information on what led to the arrest of Lopez.