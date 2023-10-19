17-year-old facing murder charge in Fall River shooting that left young man dead

A 17-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a shooting in Fall River last week that left a young man dead, officials announced Thursday.

Antwyne Robinson, 17, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned in Fall River District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 18-year-old Jovanni Perez, of Fall River and East Weymouth, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Robinson was nabbed late Thursday morning by detectives investigating Perez’s death.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 253 Locust Street on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 14, found Perez suffering from a gunshot wound, Fall River police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Perez was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are continuing to assist Fall River police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW