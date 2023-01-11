17-year-old fatally shot at gas station in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen.

Police said on Tuesday evening, at 5:57 p.m., they were called out to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive about a person shot.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times.

Police said information revealed that the victim had just walked out of the gas station when he was shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

At this time, police said there is no suspect in custody and they have no further information.

