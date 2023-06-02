17-year-old fatally shot at graduation party, Georgia cops say. 3 charged year later

Over a year ago, 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot and killed at a Georgia graduation party, police said.

Now, three people have been charged with murder.

On May 21, 2022, Green was attending a “large” graduation party in Marietta when the party was shut down by the homeowner, according to a June 3, 2022, release from the Marietta Police Department.

A large number of teens and young adults moved from the Airbnb where the party was hosted to a nearby apartment complex, police said. Party attendees used social media to spread the news that the party was moving.

Shots rang out outside the apartments at about 10 p.m., and Green was shot in the chest and killed, police said in August. Officers responding to the shooting saw teens running from the scene. Police did not say what led to the shooting, but they said it could have been gang related.

Police shared surveillance video in September that captured the moments immediately after the shooting in the hopes of finding witnesses.

“Despite knowing multiple people witnessed the shooting, we have been unable to get anyone to come forward and help positively identify the shooter,” police said in the release. “The video shows numerous young adults leaving the area immediately after the conflict started. Based upon the location of the camera, investigators believe the party goers seen in this footage witnessed some or all of the incident.”

“He was energetic and always smiling,” Green’s stepmom, Lisa Green, told 11Alive a year ago. “We’re hurt, sad, and just in disbelief. Why isn’t anybody speaking up?”

The Crime Stoppers offered a $2,000 reward for information in June 2022 that was matched by the apartment complex. The offer was increased to $10,000 two months later, 11Alive reported.

Despite police believing there were many witnesses to the shooting, none came forward, and the investigation slowed.

Now three people were identified and charged in connection to Green’s death.

Ne’riyah Vargas, a 17-year-old from Cobb County, and Ne’cquo Vargas, another 17-year-old from Cobb County, were arrested May 30 and charged with murder. Tahkel Beverly Smart, a 21-year-old from Paulding County, was also charged with murder in connection to the case and was in police custody on unrelated charges.

All three face eight felony charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police. All charges were paired with violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

“While the three suspects are now in custody, the investigation into their activities remains open,” police said. “We appreciate the patience and trust of Grayson’s family while we methodically gathered evidence.”

Liquor store worker shoots and kills 22-year-old stealing alcohol, Texas cops say

2 bartenders shot dead confronting customer about gun, WA cops say. Suspect identified

Woman angry at man sought a hitman over the dark web to shoot him at work, feds say

Uber passenger is shot several times while riding in back of car, Michigan cops say