17-year-old fatally shot in Oak Forest, police say

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday, Oak Forest police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Tyonie Ashford, of Oak Forest.

Oak Forest police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 15500 block of Cicero Avenue, police said. Officers found the 17-year-old in the back of a building upon arrival.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, police said, and he was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s report said Ashford died at 2:05 p.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The Oak Forest Police Department’s Investigations Unit and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 708-687-1376.