17-year-old finds mother shot dead in home with three kids present, Texas cops say

A 17-year-old girl found her 38-year-old mother shot dead in a Texas home, deputies say.

Three other children were also in the home but were unharmed, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News in an email.

McClatchy News is not identifying the victim to protect the identity of the minors.

The teen found her mother dead with a gunshot wound at approximately 3 a.m. on Feb. 19, deputies say. A suspect has not been publicly identified as of Feb. 20.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Fort Bend County is about 35 miles southwest of Houston.

