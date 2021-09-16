17-year-old Five Guys worker shot and killed while taking out trash, Tennessee cops say

Simone Jasper
·1 min read

A 17-year-old Five Guys restaurant worker was found shot near a dumpster, Tennessee officials said.

Contario Sevion was taking out the trash Wednesday morning when officials said he was gunned down outside his workplace, WREG and other news outlets reported.

Now, two teenagers are facing charges in connection with his death, the Memphis Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The police department and Five Guys — a restaurant chain known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Thursday.

Officers arrived at about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday to the Five Guys on Ridgeway Road, officials said. That’s where police reported that a teenager had been shot, and they took him to Regional One Health Medical Center, where he died.

Contario is remembered as a Melrose High School Student who was soon going to be a dad, family members told WMC-TV and other outlets.

“What coward would ambush a 17-year-old guy trying to make ends meet for his new family?” Torrence Henderson, the teenager’s grandfather, told WHBQ. “Who does that? You shot up my grandson at work. I want justice. That’s all I want.”

As of Wednesday night, officers said two people in custody had been charged in connection with the case.

Zavon Payne, 19, is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder, police said. Also, a 16-year-old is facing charges of first-degree murder, “criminal attempt first degree murder, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony,” according to officials.

Police in a Twitter post didn’t share the 16-year-old’s name or attorneys for the two suspects.

22-year-old out on porch is shot 10 times in North Carolina tourist town, police say

Murder suspect caught after returning to scene for cellphone, Mississippi cops say

