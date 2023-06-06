17-year-old Florida girl stabbed 15 times before attacker cuts his own throat. What we know

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed more than a dozen times, along with her mother and a bystander, in broad daylight in a Florida parking lot.

The incident took place at a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant Saturday afternoon on June 3 in front of a crowd.

Afterward, the 18-year-old suspect started to "steadily" cut his own throat, according to an arrest warrant.

Here's what we know so far.

Who was injured in the attack?

The family identified the daughter and mother as Madison Schemitz, 17, and Jaclyn "Jacki" Roge, 43, of Ponte Vedra Beach.

Who was charged with the attack?

Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, was charged with two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and one for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Did Madison Schemitz know the suspect?

Four people were stabbed at Mr. Cubby's Wings, 150 Valley Circle in Ponte Vedra Beach about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Schemitz had broken up with Pearson a couple of months ago. They had been classmates at Ponte Vedra High School where she played softball and he played football.

The arrest warrant said Pearson began to follow and harass Schemitz in April. On Saturday, Schemitz and her mother met some friends at Mr. Chubby's Wings and saw Pearson seated at another table.

“He was threatening her safety," said Tatiana Cruceta, Schemitz's oldest sister. "My mother was looking to get a restraining order against him so this was definitely premeditated. This was definitely something that he had planned.”

What happened at Mr. Chubby's Wings?

St. Johns County sheriff's officers work the scene of a stabbing attack on Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra on June 3, 2023.

As the family headed to their vehicle, Pearson was seen charging toward them.

One of the victims told investigators Pearson held Schemitz with one arm and stabbed her about 15 times. As her mother tried to stop him, she was stabbed in the forearm and leg.

A bystander who tried to get Pearson off Schemitz was also stabbed.

That's when Pearson sliced his own throat, telling witnesses he was trying to kill himself, according to the arrest warrant.

How badly were Schemitz and Roge injured?

Jaclyn "Jacki" Roge with daughter Madison Schemtiz. The two were attacked June 3, 2023, in a stabbing by the daughter's former boyfriend Spencer Pearson at Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Cruceta told First Coast News that although Schemitz couldn't feel her legs due to spinal wounds, the family is confident she will recover.

Their mother suffered some cuts to the face, forearm, hand and thigh but is recovering.

Who was the bystander who jumped in to help?

Kennedy Armstrong told Times-Union news partner First Coast News that he heard people yelling in the parking lot and saw a man stabbing two women. He said it was all a blur, but he just wanted to get the man off of them.

After it was over, he discovered his right hand had been cut severely, damaging an artery and several ligaments.

"You see two girls in trouble getting attacked by a guy, I would hope most people would do the same. Kudos to the mom, I think she's the real reason that girl is still alive," he said, adding that his friend Jimmy Stepp also helped.

Roge pleads for privacy, thanks Kennedy Armstrong for his actions

“I would please ask for privacy at this time but ask everyone to pray for my daughter. She is the strongest, most amazing person I know.

"We owe huge gratitude to that young man Kennedy for saving Madison’s life and to the incredible trauma team, neurosurgeons and hospital staff at Memorial Hospital.”

GoFundMe page set up for Madison Schemitz, Jaclyn "Jacki" Roge

A GoFundMe has been set up for Roge and her family, with a goal of $100,000 for medical expenses, unforeseen expenses and to help support the family until Roge can return to work.

As of June 6, $80,000 had been raised.

Where is Ponte Vedra Beach?

Ponte Vedra Beach is a seaside community and suburb of Jacksonville in St. Johns County.

