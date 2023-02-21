17-year-old flown to hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds while at Cape Cod Mall

A 17-year-old boy was flown to a Rhode Island Hospital on Monday night after being stabbed multiple times at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis.

Police responded to the mall just after 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived they located a teenage boy who had sustained multiple stab wounds in his upper torso, according to police.

The victim was transported by helicopter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence Rhode Island for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Police said the assault was due to an argument between the victim and suspect and does not appear random.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-778-3874.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

