17-year-old football star dies in crash, Georgia school says. ‘Worst nightmare ever’

Friends describe the loss of a 17-year-old student as the “worst nightmare ever” after the “breakout” football star died in a car crash, his Georgia school shared.

LaMarcus Parks Jr. is “a name that we will never forget,” Clifton Spears, the principal of Cedar Grove High School, said on social media.

Parks died after a car crash that left three others injured at around 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 3, the DeKalb Police Department said in a news release shared with McClatchy News.

The principal confirmed the other three individuals involved in the crash were also Cedar Grove students, WSB-TV reported.

Parks was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries. The other students were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“This was his breakout year,” Spears told WSB-TV. “He had 14 sacks total for the year and had a great championship game, so we were looking for him to get some major offers. LaMarcus had a really bright future.”

Parks’ team celebrated its fifth state championship in 2023 with Parks’ assistance as defensive end for the Saints. His team told WSB-TV that Parks “went hard every day,” so they promised to honor his memory.

“We’re going to go win it again for him,” Boden Walker said.

Parks’ football coach described Parks as an “outstanding individual,” 11Alive reported. In a letter obtained by the outlet, the principal shared that the high school junior also competed for the wrestling team.

Multiple people described Parks as their best friend as they mourned his sudden loss.

“Not talking to you for you three days this feels like the longest 3 days of my life,” a friend wrote in a tribute to Parks on Instagram, adding his death feels “not real at all.”

His loss follows the death of his friend and fellow Cedar Grove football player Antwan Davis, also in a car accident, the school announced in June 2023.

Their friend promised she would “walk across that stage for all three of us.”

Cedar Grove High School is in Ellenwood, about 10 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

