17-year-old found dead in Franklin quarry days after fleeing from police

A 17-year-old was found dead in a Franklin quarry and is believed to be connected to a police pursuit days earlier, according to Oak Creek police.

Franklin police located the teenager around 4:30 p.m. July 19 during a drone search of the quarry area, authorities said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy July 20 with Franklin police leading the death investigation.

A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase

Oak Creek police attempted to stop a vehicle near Pennsylvania and Drexel avenues just after 2 a.m. Saturday, July 15, according to a July 19 news release from the Oak Creek detective bureau. One passenger fled on foot — they were never found — and the vehicle drove off, reaching speeds of 102 mph.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle when it turned into a commercial development around West Drexel Avenue and Ikea Way, police said.

The vehicle was spotted a short time later traveling west on Drexel Avenue and police continued pursuit into Franklin, reaching speeds of 93 mph. Franklin police deployed a “tire deflation device” around 51st Street and Drexel Avenue, according to the release. The driver stopped in the 7700 block of South 51st Street and fled into a field on foot.

Two 18-year-olds were in the vehicle and taken into custody by Oak Creek police and taken to the Milwaukee County Jail on felony charges, according to authorities.

A Franklin police officer pursued the driver, who was trespassing onto a quarry in the area, the release noted. Due to the dangerous terrain, the pursuit was called off, but a perimeter was set up and both a K9 and drone from Franklin were called in to try and locate the driver. Neither was immediately successful.

The family reaches out

That evening, Oak Creek police said a family contacted the department, thinking their 17-year-old son may have been involved as he hadn’t returned home or contacted them. He was reported missing to the Milwaukee Police Department and Franklin police were also notified.

In the following days, Oak Creek detectives worked with Milwaukee and Franklin police conducting follow-ups with friends and family of the 17-year-old. His body was found July 19 during the drone search.

Oak Creek police said this is an ongoing and active investigation.

About the quarry

Franklin has been home to an active quarry area operating for over half a century, according to the city website. Owned by Payne & Dolan, Inc., it spans the area between Rawson Avenue on the north to Drexel Avenue on the south, and from 51st Street on the east side to the Root River on the western border.

The limestone bedrock is blasted with explosives multiple times a week and collected to be crushed, sorted and washed. The finished material is used on construction projects and taken to asphalt plants.

