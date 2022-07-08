17-year-old found with marijuana, several THC products at traffic stop in Jacksonville Beach

Officer O’Connell of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a driver who ran a stop sign Thursday night. Once pulled over, O’Connell stated the could smell the order of marijuana in the vehicle.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy stated that he had an official Medical Marijuana Card but did not have it printed or could provide any documentation.

After a search of the car, officers found the following drugs and contraband:

Marijuana roach

Bag of Marijuana (less than 20 grams)

19 boxes of THC Vape cartridges

25 boxes of Vape bars with cannabis oil

2 bags of THC Jeeter Juice

1 jar of THC bars

2 THC Vape pens

5 Vape pens in boxes

Misc Vape pens and tobacco cigars with lighter

The items found reportedly did not have any labels connecting them to a Medical Marijuana card holder and the suspect informed the officer they were transporting it to people he knew who owned a smoke shop.

The suspect has been issued a juvenile civil citation for the drugs and is in violation of the law for actively smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. His family has been alerted.

The suspect has also been issued a ticket for driving on a “business purposes only” restricted driver’s license and illegal window tint.









[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.