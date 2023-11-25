17-year-old found shot in Little Woods neighborhood, dies at hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot in the Little Woods neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 24.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:09 p.m. in the 7600 block of Vincent Road.
Three murders under investigation raise concerns ahead of Bayou Classic Weekend
Police say they located a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to a hospital where he later died.
There has not been a suspect or a motive released at this time.
Anyone with information about the crime can call NOPD Homicide Section investigators at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.
