17-year-old girl allegedly led Maine police on 50-mile chase in stolen truck

Jul. 7—A 17-year-old girl allegedly led Maine police on a 50-mile chase in a stolen pickup truck Monday evening.

The teen was driving a beige Chevy 1500 reported stolen in Berlin, New Hampshire, east through a construction zone on Route 2 in Bethel about 5:35 p.m., when she hit a vehicle and a jersey barrier, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

She continued toward Rumford, avoiding three sets of spike mats along the way with police in pursuit, Moss said Tuesday.

In Rumford, she turned onto Knox Street, a dead-end road, where she drove through a yard, crashing through a fence and hitting a parked vehicle, according to Moss.

The teen got to Spruce Street, where she turned back onto Route 2 and headed west toward Bethel. But at the intersection of Whippoorwill Road and Route 2 in Rumford she hit a spike mat and a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver to force her to stop.

The teen, who wasn't identified, was taken to the Maine-New Hampshire state line, where she was turned over to the Berlin Police Department.