17-year-old girl arrested, charged with DUI after crashing into state police barracks

A 17-year-old girl from Western Mass was arrested and charged with a DUI after allegedly crashing into state police barracks in Cheshire.

According to police, on Saturday, December 15 around 6:22 p.m. a teenager was driving southbound in a 2000 Nissan Altima on Route 8 in Cheshire.

She went off the road and struck the east front corner of the State Police-Cheshire Barracks crashing the building’s brick exterior wall and damaging the kitchen area.

The driver, a 17-year-old Pittsfield girl, and her female passenger, also 17 were transported to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation for a minor injury.

After being examined, the girl was returned to the Cheshire Barracks and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and a slew of other charges.

She was released on a $40 bail fee and is scheduled to appear in Pittsfield District Court for arraignment on Tuesday.

No troopers located inside the barracks were injured and repairs to the building need to be made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

