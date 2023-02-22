17-year-old girl arrested with gun at Lakeland High School

LAKELAND — A 17-year-old student at Lakeland High School was arrested Wednesday when school administrators found a handgun in her purse on a school bus.

The Lakeland Police Department said school resource officers were monitoring random student searches being conducted by administrators at the school's bus loop just before 7 a.m. When the gun was found, the officers took possession of the firearm and found it was loaded.

2 men indicted on federal charges in Lakeland drive-by shooting that wounded 11

Lakeland mass shooting suspect dies after police pursuit

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. She was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Lakeland police said that at this point in the investigation, officers have not found that any threats were made or that other students were aware of the handgun. They said the investigation is ongoing.

Polk County Public Schools sent the following message to Lakeland High School parents.

"Dear families,

Dear families,

"This message is being sent on behalf of Lakeland High School. All students and staff are safe. This morning we conducted a random search at school, and found a student in possession of a firearm. No one was threatened with the weapon; the student has been taken into custody and is facing serious legal consequences. As always, we thank our law enforcement partners for helping us conduct these searches and keeping our campus safe."

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 17-year-old Lakeland High student arrested for bringing gun on bus