17-year-old girl with autism reported missing in Kings Mountain

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing in Kings Mountain, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Police said that Amelia Carolina Upton was last seen leaving a home on Groves Street willingly. Family members said she left a note indicating that she had run away.

She was wearing a gray toboggan, a black and gray jacket, black pants, and black and blue shoes. She was carrying a light-colored duffle bag, as well as a light-colored backpack.

ALSO READ: CMPD ask for public’s help to find missing north Charlotte woman

Police said Upton is described as 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair, hazel eyes, and braces only on her bottom teeth.

She is described as a semi-high-functioning autistic person who cannot make rational decisions with other behavioral and learning disabilities.

Anyone with information about Upton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.

VIDEO: CMPD ask for public’s help to find missing north Charlotte woman



