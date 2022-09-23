17-year-old girl in critical condition after reported shooting in east Fort Worth

A 17-year-old girl was in critical condition Friday afternoon after a reported shooting in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Vinson Street.

A caller reported the girl was shot, according to a police log.

Fort Worth police are on the scene at Vinson Street near Tierney Road. A police spokesperson said the investigation is active and they didn’t immediately have further details to release.

