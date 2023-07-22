17-year-old girl dead after boat crashes into jetty off Cape Cod

A 17-year-old girl is dead after the boat she was riding in crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod on Friday night, officials said.

Local emergency crews and the United States Coast Guard launched a search-and-rescue operation around 11 p.m. for a missing person who was on a boat that had struck a jetty in the water off Cold Storage Beach about two hours earlier, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The teenage victim’s body was pulled from the water a short while later at about 11:30 p.m., state police said. Her name hasn’t been released.

A Barnstable County dive team, with the assistance of the Dennis Fire Department, recovered the girl’s body, state police noted.

A total of six people were on the boat, including the victim. One teenage boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with a head laceration.

Video from the scene showed a heavy emergency presence and multiple ambulances as crews scoured the area.

A state police marine unit and underwater recovery unit, along with Massachusetts Environmental Police marine assets, will be conducting dive operations at the crash site on Saturday in an effort to recover debris from the boat.

State police didn’t say if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

State police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Dennis police are conducting the death investigation.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the crash.

There were no additional details available.

